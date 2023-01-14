Better know your Blue Jays 40-man: Matt Chapman

Matt Chapman came to us from the A’s in March of last year. Gunnar Hoglund, Zack Logue, Kevin Smith and Kirby Snead went to Oakland.

If you are wondering:

Hoglund missed most of last season. He had Tommy John surgery the May before.

Logue was lost off waivers.

Smith played 47 games for the A’s, hitting .180/.216/.302.

Kirby pitched in 46 games and had a 5.84 ERA.

Hoglund is who will make or break the trade for the A’s.

Chapman was coming off, not a terrible season with the bat, hitting .210/.314/.403 with 27 home runs, but a down year for him. He had hip issues and had surgery in September of that season.

We hoped that his numbers would improve with the repaired hip and with him moving from a huge, pitcher-friendly park to a smaller, far more hitter-friendly park. And they did, maybe not to the level we hoped, but his OPS+ went from 100 to 127. He did hit better at home (.240/.333/.492) than on the road (.218/.315/.435).

Matt had a slow start to the season. He was hitting .227/.300/.428 at the end of the first half. In the second half, he hit .231/.352/.440.

July was a terrific month: .325/.396/.699 with 9 home runs. If he could have done that all season long.....

He was fourth in the AL for hard contact rate, at 40.2%. He seemed to have bad luck with balls finding gloves. Matt had a .277 BABIP, you’d think with the hard contact rate, he’d have better luck.

Chapman turns 30 in April, but his reflexes at third base aren’t suffering. He and Scott Rolen are the two best defensive third basemen I’ve ever watched in a Blue Jays uniform.

Steamer figures he’ll hit .221/.313/.422, 26 home runs, in 150 games. I’m hoping for better, I think he deserves a little extra luck on batted balls.

Poll If the over/under of Matt's home runs is 26 I'd take the Over

Poll The best defensive third baseman in Jays history is Jose Bautista

Matt Chapman

Troy Glaus

Kelly Gurber

Brett Lawrie

Rance Mulliniks

Scott Rolen

