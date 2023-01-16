Better know your Blue Jays 40-man: Adam Cimber

Adam Cimber (I continuously put an ‘L’ in his name) is a 32-year-old, right-handed submarine style pitcher.

Adam Cimber came to us in a trade from the Marlins, at the end of July 2021, along with Corey Dickerson for Joe Panik and Andrew McInvale. That trade is an easy win for the Jays. Panik continued to be Panik with the Marlins (hitting .172/.241/.221 in 53 games), and McInvale split time between A and AA last year (with a 7.29 ERA in 42 innings).

Cimber was terrific for two months in 2021, with a 1.69 ERA in 37.1 innings.

Last year he was terrific again (if a slightly lesser vision of terrific), 2.80 ERA in a league-leading 77 games. Batters hit .248/.301/.368 against him.

Sidearmers generally have large splits, but this year, Cimber had reverse splits. Right-handed batters hit .270/.312/.374, and lefties hit .214/.285/.359. Career he’s been far more normal (.651 OPS vs. RHB, .759 vs. LHB), but in the last couple of seasons, he’s had reverse splits. Maybe he’s found something that works for him against lefties.

I always wonder why we don’t see more sidearm pitchers. It seems they tend to do well (particularly as relievers). That might be my worldview. And it is also possible that baseball, as an industry, has a bias against guys who throw differently. Players who throw hard are what baseball wants. Add in that pitching coaches know how to help pitchers who throw overtop and have less idea with players who don’t.

Steamer seems to think it is time for Adam to have a bit of a regression this year. It sees him having a 4.15 ERA in 60 games. I’m hoping for better.

Poll If the over/under on Cimber’s games is 60 I’d take the Over

Under vote view results 71% Over (40 votes)

28% Under (16 votes) 56 votes total Vote Now

Poll If the over/under on Cimber’s ERA is 4.00 I’d take the Over

Under vote view results 12% Over (7 votes)

87% Under (49 votes) 56 votes total Vote Now

Poll My all-time favorite submarine pitcher is Adam Cimber

Mark Eichhorn

Chad Bradford

Dan Quisenberry

Kent Tekulve

Someone else vote view results 35% Adam Cimber (16 votes)

31% Mark Eichhorn (14 votes)

6% Chad Bradford (3 votes)

11% Dan Quisenberry (5 votes)

11% Kent Tekulve (5 votes)

4% Someone else (2 votes) 45 votes total Vote Now

I still think this is the best thing ever: