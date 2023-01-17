Merryweather Claimed By Cubs

The Cubs claimed Julian Merryweather off waivers. Junior Fernandez cleared waivers and has been assigned to the Bisons.

Merryweather pitched 52.2 innings for the Blue Jays after coming to the team in trade or Josh Donaldson in October 2018, as the player to be named later.

We knew someone would grab him off waivers. Guys that can throw as hard as he can get a lot of chances. I hope it works out for him.

Richy Tiedemann was named MLB.com’s #2 left-handed pitching prospect.

Young arms are on their way.



Who are you most excited about? pic.twitter.com/QX12lQyATA — MLB (@MLB) January 17, 2023

Shi Davidi has a post about the new outfield dimensions at Rogers Centre.

Amid the action, outlines can be seen of outfield stands that will serve as a “social district” for fans with four distinct neighbourhoods, said Anuk Karunaratne, the club’s executive vice-president of business operations. New for 2023 will be a rooftop bar, lounge/patio spaces surrounding elevated bullpens and different seating options including bleachers. The 500 level is also being retrofitted with wider seats, which combined with some new outfield cutouts is decreasing seated capacity by about seven per cent from 44,750 in 2022 to roughly 41,500.

And the outfield won’t be symmetrical anymore, though they haven’t released the dimensions yet. As well, the wall height will vary, getting as high as 15 feet in the corners. The outfielders will have a more interesting time of it, with differing angles at various spots.