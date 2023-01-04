Red Sox Sign 10-Year Extension with Devers

The Red Sox have signed Rafael Devers to a ten-year $313.5 million contract extension. With the one-year contract he signed recently, he’s signed through 2023 for $331 million.

Reports say there isn’t a no-trade clause or an opt-out anywhere in the deal.

Devers is 26 and has been in the majors for the last six seasons, hitting .283/.342/.512 with 139 home runs in 689 games. Last year he hit .295/.358/.521 with 27 home runs in 141 games.

The Red Sox front office was taking a lot of criticism for not setting much money this winter and for not signing Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts or Andrew Benintendi to long-term contracts in the recent past.

They finished 78-84 last year, last in the AL East, and they haven’t done much to improve the team this off-season.

Jays, could we have an extension of our own to talk about soon? Please?