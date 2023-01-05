Jays Claim Junior Fernandez Off Waivers From Yankees

The Blue Jays have claimed right-handed pitcher Junior Fernandez off waivers from the Yankees.

Fernandez throws hard. Averaged 99 mph on his fastball last year. He’s pitched four seasons in the majors, mostly with the Cardinals, but got in 3 games last year with the Pirates. Career he has pitched in 50 games, 54 innings, with a 5.17 ERA. He has 47 strikeouts and 35 walks. The walks are the issue.

But anyone who throws that hard is worth taking a look at. He’s our of options, so he’ll have to show something in spring training.

Welcome to the Jays, Junior.