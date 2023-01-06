Dodgers DFA Bauer

The Dodgers, as expected, DFAed Trevor Bauer.

I’m sure I don’t have to tell you all this, but Bauer was suspended for 324 games for, well, being the south end of a northbound horse.

The Dodgers have 7 days to trade him or release him (it will be the latter; no one will take his contract).

If someone picks him up, they will only owe him the league minimum. The Dodgers will be on the hook for $22.5 million.

There are few things that cause me to give up my Blue Jays fandom, but that man in Jays' colours would do it. Fortunately, I don’t think there is any chance at all, if I’m any judge of our front office.