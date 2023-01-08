Filed under: Fun Sporcle: Which Blue Jays have worn #36 since Drew Hutchison? By Minor Leaguer Jan 8, 2023, 9:29am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sporcle: Which Blue Jays have worn #36 since Drew Hutchison? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports Drew Hutchison has returned to the Blue Jays as a minor league free agent. Since Hutchison was traded to the Pirates in 2016, five Blue Jays players have worn his old #36. Can you name them? Test yourself with this quiz on Sporcle! More From Bluebird Banter Happy Birthday Edwin Encarnacion Dodgers DFA Bauer Jays Sign Four to Minor League Contracts Better know your Blue Jays 40-man: Chris Bassitt Jays Claim Junior Fernandez Off Waivers From Yankees Happy Birthday J.P. Arencibia Loading comments...
