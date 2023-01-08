 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sporcle: Which Blue Jays have worn #36 since Drew Hutchison?

By Minor Leaguer
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Drew Hutchison (#36) waves as fans give him an ovation after being relieved in the sixth inning against Oakland Athletics at Rogers Centre. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Hutchison has returned to the Blue Jays as a minor league free agent. Since Hutchison was traded to the Pirates in 2016, five Blue Jays players have worn his old #36. Can you name them?

Test yourself with this quiz on Sporcle!

