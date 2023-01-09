 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jays Sign Brandon Belt

By Tom Dakers
MLB: APR 23 Giants at Blue Jays Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Susan Slusser reports that the Jays will be signing Brandon Belt to a one-year contract. And Kaitlyn McGrath confirmed it, signing he is getting $9.3 million.

Belt turns 35 in April. He’s played for the Giants for 12 seasons. Career he has a .261/.356/.458 batting line with 175 home runs. Last year he hit just .213/.326/.350 in 78 games, but he missed a lot of time with a knee injury. He had surgery back in January. In 2021 he hit .274/.378/.597 with 29 home runs, so if he’s healthy, he could be productive.

He’s a left-handed bat who played mostly first base last year. He’s played some outfield in the past, but not since 2019.

