Game #162 Game Thread

Well, the playoffs are assured but who the Jays play is not. Also, 90 is such a nice, round number.

Wes Parsons is up to make the start this afternoon. He’s had a decent season with the Bisons, posting a 4.52 ERA in 81 innings. Jay Jackson was DFA’d to make room, which I have to say I don’t like. Jackson’s been valuable this year, and seems like a terrific guy. Hopefully they’re able to find a way to keep him in the organization.

Rays Lineup:

Caminero, SS Lowe, RF Ramirez, DH Paredes, 3B Aranda, 1B Mead, 2B Margot, CF Tapia, LF Pinto, C Lopes, P

Blue Jays Lineup: