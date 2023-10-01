Game #162 Game Thread

Well, the playoffs are assured but who the Jays play is not. Also, 90 is such a nice, round number.
Wes Parsons is up to make the start this afternoon. He’s had a decent season with the Bisons, posting a 4.52 ERA in 81 innings. Jay Jackson was DFA’d to make room, which I have to say I don’t like. Jackson’s been valuable this year, and seems like a terrific guy. Hopefully they’re able to find a way to keep him in the organization.
Rays Lineup:
- Caminero, SS
- Lowe, RF
- Ramirez, DH
- Paredes, 3B
- Aranda, 1B
- Mead, 2B
- Margot, CF
- Tapia, LF
- Pinto, C
- Lopes, P
Blue Jays Lineup:
- Merrifield, RF
- Belt, DH
- Bichette, SS
- Schneider, 2B
- Biggio, 1B
- Espinal, 3B
- Varsho, CF
- Heineman, C
- Eden, LF
- Parsons, P
