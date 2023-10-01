Jays Run Out the Clock, Lose 12-8

This is, by the legal definition, still the sport of baseball. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) October 1, 2023

Only barely, but Keegan’s right. There were seeding implications, but neither team was particularly incentivized to win.

It was a weird end to a frustrating regular season. This team is definitely good, but has seemed to play below the sum of its talent pretty regularly. In the end, though, it was enough and now the slate is clean. They’re absolutely capable of beating anyone in a best of three series, and for that matter in a best of seven. Hopefully we get to see them do both.

Wes Parsons got blowed up pretty good. He gave up 9 runs on 10 hits and 3 walk, but his job was to eat a few innings and he made it through four. We salute your service, Wes.

Tim Mayza, Trevor Richards, and Genesis Cabrera each worked an inning and each surrendered a run. Chad Green and Erik Swanson kept their innings scoreless.

On offence, Cam Eden recorded his first MLB hit, which was cool. Tyler Heineman hit a triple, his first in the majors but actually his second of the season after one hit for the Pirates’ AAA team.

Among the A team, Brandon Belt had a homer, Bo Bichette had a triple, and Davis Schneider had a pair of doubles for his first hits since September 12th. Everybody except dry-ice-cold Whit Merrifield had a hit, and the team combined for 13 with 3 walks against 7 Ks.

The playoffs start on Tuesday. The Astros won today, which means the Jays are the third wildcard and so will head to Minneapolis to take on the Central champion Twins. The Jays will start Kevin Gausman (12-9, 3.16), while the Twins will presumably go to ace Pablo Lopez (11-8, 3.66). The start time is TBD.