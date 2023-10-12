Thursday Bantering: Jays Stuff

I think I’m slowly getting back to normal. Slowly.

Mark Shapiro is going to have a press conference today, at 11:00 Eastern, we can use the thread to discuss.

Apparently, Anthony Bass wants to file some sort of grievance against the Blue Jays for releasing him.

Bass, in his first public comments since the mid-season imbroglio, said he was told by the MLBPA that there wasn’t a grievance opportunity because he was guaranteed the remainder of his US$3-million salary. “If this causes future issues, I think there is a strong case to be had,” Bass told The Canadian Press via direct message.

I don’t know what he thinks is the strong case. Other teams are welcome to sign him. I guess he’s trying to claim he was ‘cancelled’. I think, if you are a ball player and you aren’t exactly performing great if your employer asks you to apologize for something, you really ought to actually apologize. Do not start out with ‘I’m going to make this quick’ and then actively avoid apologizing. Don’t make it clear that your boss was lying for you, and then take no questions.

But then, I think he could have saved his job by saying I have decided not to take part in the Pride Day ceremonial first pitch. The team couldn’t let that happen. It would have been a disaster. If he could have taken himself out of that he would have bought the team time to think about things.

A reliever who will be 36 before next season and isn’t coming off a terrific season has an uphill battle to get more than a league-minimum contract. I don’t know what he can expect if he wins a grievance. But then, fill your boots, my wife would say.

Braves fans are upset with Bryce Harper for his celebration. Teams that lose always hate the other teams’ celebrations.