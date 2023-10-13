Prediction Thread for ALCS and NLCS

I missed doing this for the earlier rounds of the playoffs, but let’s start now.

We have the ALCS starting Sunday:

Texas Rangers, who beat the Orioles in three games, are playing the Astros, who beat the Twins in four games.

And the NLCS starting Monday:

The Diamondbacks, who beat the Dodgers in three straight games, are playing the Phillies, who beat the Braves in four games.

So give us the team you think will win, in how many games. And give us the total runs the two teams score, to be used as a tie-breaker.

And let’s have a couple of polls to see which teams people are cheering for.

I will pick the Astros in 6 games, 56 runs total (mostly because I can’t bring myself to predict a Rangers win).

And I’ll pick the Phillies in 5, with 64 runs total, as much as I’d like to see Gurriel get a World Series ring. But Diamondbacks, don’t get Harper mad. You wouldn’t like him when he’s mad.

Poll In the ALCS I’m cheering for the Rangers

Astros vote view results 68% Rangers (52 votes)

31% Astros (24 votes) 76 votes total Vote Now