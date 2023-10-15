OpenThread for ALCS Game 1

Game One between the Texas teams. I don’t know if I can bring myself to cheer for either team. I think I’m cheering for extra innings, lots of extra innings.

The Rangers have added Max Scherzer and Jon Gray to the roster, Matt Bush and Brock Burke were dropped.

The Astros add pitcher Ronel Blanco, dropping outfielder Jake Meyers.

Tonight’s pitching matchup is Jordan Montgomery who was 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA this year against Justin Verlander who was 13-8 with a 3.22 ERA this year.