 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OpenThread for Tuesday’s NLCS

By Tom Dakers
/ new
Championship Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v. Philadelphia Phillies - Game Two Photo by Brian Garfinkel/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Game two between the Phillies and Diamondbacks. Phillies are up 1-0.

Today's Lineups

DIAMONDBACKS PHILLIES
Corbin Carroll - RF Kyle Schwarber - DH
Ketel Marte - 2B Trea Turner - SS
Tommy Pham - DH Bryce Harper - 1B
Christian Walker - 1B Alec Bohm - 3B
Gabriel Moreno - C Bryson Stott - 2B
Lourdes Gurriel - LF J.T. Realmuto - C
Alek Thomas - CF Nick Castellanos - RF
Evan Longoria - 3B Brandon Marsh - LF
Geraldo Perdomo - SS Johan Rojas - CF
Merrill Kelly - RHP Aaron Nola - RHP

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...