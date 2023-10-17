OpenThread for Tuesday’s NLCS

Game two between the Phillies and Diamondbacks. Phillies are up 1-0.
Today's Lineups
|DIAMONDBACKS
|PHILLIES
|Corbin Carroll - RF
|Kyle Schwarber - DH
|Ketel Marte - 2B
|Trea Turner - SS
|Tommy Pham - DH
|Bryce Harper - 1B
|Christian Walker - 1B
|Alec Bohm - 3B
|Gabriel Moreno - C
|Bryson Stott - 2B
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|J.T. Realmuto - C
|Alek Thomas - CF
|Nick Castellanos - RF
|Evan Longoria - 3B
|Brandon Marsh - LF
|Geraldo Perdomo - SS
|Johan Rojas - CF
|Merrill Kelly - RHP
|Aaron Nola - RHP
