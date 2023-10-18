Five Jays Finalists for Gold Gloves

The Gold Glove finalist announcements happened this morning.

Five Blue Jays are finalists: José Berríos, Alejandro Kirk, Matt Chapman, Daulton Varsho and Kevin Kiermaier

Sense prevails, Vlad wasn’t nominated.

The full list of AL Nominees:

Pitcher - José Berríos, Pablo López, Sonny Gray

Catcher - Adley Rutschman, Jonah Heim, Alejandro Kirk

Second Base - Mauricio Dubón, Marcus Semien, Andrés Giménez

Third Base - Matt Chapman, José Ramírez, Alex Bregman

Shortstop - Anthony Volpe, Corey Seager, Carlos Correa

Left Field - Austin Hays, Daulton Varsho, Steven Kwan

Center Field - Julio Rodríguez, Kevin Kiermaier, Luis Robert Jr.

Right Field - Kyle Tucker, Adolis García, Alex Verdugo

Utility - Mauricio Dubón, Zach McKinstry, Taylor Walls

NL:

Pitcher - Jesús Luzardo, Zack Wheeler, Taijuan Walker

Catcher - Patrick Bailey, Gabriel Moreno, J.T. Realmuto

First Base - Carlos Santana, Freddie Freeman, Christian Walker

Second Base - Ha-Seong Kim, Nico Hoerner, Bryson Stott

Third Base - Austin Riley, Ryan McMahon, Ke’Bryan Hayes

Shortstop - Francisco Lindor, Dansby Swanson, Ezequiel Tovar

Left Field - Ian Happ, David Peralta, Eddie Rosario

Center Field - Brenton Doyle, Michael Harris II, Alek Thomas

Ha-Seong Kim, Tommy Edman, Mookie Betts

And I guess there is a big upset that Roger Centre seats have been taken to the dump. The team says that between the age of the seats and the demolition to take them out, they weren’t salvageable for resale. I’d imagine that it was part that and part that was too much work to take them apart for resale. I’m afraid I have no interest in this as a story. But I guess others do.