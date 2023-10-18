Five Jays Finalists for Gold Gloves

The Gold Glove finalist announcements happened this morning.
Five Blue Jays are finalists: José Berríos, Alejandro Kirk, Matt Chapman, Daulton Varsho and Kevin Kiermaier
Sense prevails, Vlad wasn’t nominated.
The full list of AL Nominees:
- Pitcher - José Berríos, Pablo López, Sonny Gray
- Catcher - Adley Rutschman, Jonah Heim, Alejandro Kirk
- Second Base - Mauricio Dubón, Marcus Semien, Andrés Giménez
- Third Base - Matt Chapman, José Ramírez, Alex Bregman
- Shortstop - Anthony Volpe, Corey Seager, Carlos Correa
- Left Field - Austin Hays, Daulton Varsho, Steven Kwan
- Center Field - Julio Rodríguez, Kevin Kiermaier, Luis Robert Jr.
- Right Field - Kyle Tucker, Adolis García, Alex Verdugo
- Utility - Mauricio Dubón, Zach McKinstry, Taylor Walls
NL:
- Pitcher - Jesús Luzardo, Zack Wheeler, Taijuan Walker
- Catcher - Patrick Bailey, Gabriel Moreno, J.T. Realmuto
- First Base - Carlos Santana, Freddie Freeman, Christian Walker
- Second Base - Ha-Seong Kim, Nico Hoerner, Bryson Stott
- Third Base - Austin Riley, Ryan McMahon, Ke’Bryan Hayes
- Shortstop - Francisco Lindor, Dansby Swanson, Ezequiel Tovar
- Left Field - Ian Happ, David Peralta, Eddie Rosario
- Center Field - Brenton Doyle, Michael Harris II, Alek Thomas
- Right Field - Kyle Tucker, Adolis García, Alex Verdugo
- Ha-Seong Kim, Tommy Edman, Mookie Betts
And I guess there is a big upset that Roger Centre seats have been taken to the dump. The team says that between the age of the seats and the demolition to take them out, they weren’t salvageable for resale. I’d imagine that it was part that and part that was too much work to take them apart for resale. I’m afraid I have no interest in this as a story. But I guess others do.
Loading comments...