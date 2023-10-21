Saturday Bantering: Jays Stuff

Happy Saturday.

Among the things I haven’t had a moment to talk about lately is that Cito Gaston is on the “Contemporary Baseball Era Committee” ballot for the Hall of Fame class of 2024.

You know Cito’s case for it. He was the first black manager to win a World Series and then did it a second time the following year. He managed for 12 seasons and won 894 games (837 losses). He also played 11 seasons of major league ball.

His case revolves around the two World Series wins.

He would have to be on 75% of the vote from the members of the Committee. The members of the committee:

Adrian Burgos (University of Illinois); Bob Elliott (Canadian Baseball Network); Jim Henneman (formerly Baltimore Sun); Steve Hirdt (Stats Perform); David O’Brien (The Athletic); Jack O’Connell (BBWAA); Jim Reeves (formerly Fort Worth Star-Telegram); Tracy Ringolsby (InsideTheSeams.com); Glenn Schwarz (formerly San Francisco Chronicle); Susan Slusser (San Francisco Chronicle); and Mark Whicker (Los Angeles News Group).

I think our friend Bob Elliot will be pushing for him.

The others on the ballot:

Davey Johnson. He managed for 17 seasons for five different teams. He won 1372 games with 1071 losses (a .562 winning percentage). He has one World Series ring (as a manager and two as a player). He has two Manager of the Year awards. He played for 13 MLB seasons with one terrific year hitting 43 home runs (his second-best season, he hit 18 home runs).

Jim Leyland: Managed for 22 seasons for four teams, winning 1769 games (losing 1728). He has one World Series ring and three Manager of the Year awards. He also managed the USA World Baseball Classic team in 2017, winning it.

Ed Montague. An umpire who worked in the majors from 1974 to 2009. He worked in the World Series and was crew chief in four of them.

Hank Peters. He worked in baseball for 42 years. He was the A’s GM in their great years in the 1970s. Going to the Orioles, he led them to a World Series win in 1983. And he was the Team President of Cleveland, building the team that would be great through the 1990s.

Lou Piniella. Managed for 23 seasons for 5 teams. Wom 1835 games (losing 1713). He won a World Series ring managing the Reds. He also had an 18-year playing career in the majors. He was Rookie of the Year in 1969 and was on two World Series winning teams.

Joe West. I will chew off my left arm if they elect him into the Hall of Fame.

Bill White: He was the NL league president for six years. He was also a broadcaster and an 8-time All-Star as a player and won 7 Gold Gloves.

So, there are a few on a ballot that are deserving of a place in the Hall.

I go back and forth on Cito’s candidacy for the Hall. He doesn’t have as many wins as many of the managers of candidates, but he has those two World Series wins. He won with tremendous teams but didn’t get in their way. He wasn’t considered the genius manager the way Jim Leyland was. But he didn’t have to show off. He picked the players he thought could win for him and let them win. I love managers like that.

Cito was more than a little grumpy that he didn’t get offers of manager jobs after he was let go from the Jays the first time. I can see his point.

Ricky Tiedemann is having a great time in the Arizona Fall League. He has made 4 starts has a 2.50 ERA. In 18 innings he’s allowed 12 hits, 8 walks and 23 strikeouts. :

And Damiano Palmegiani had a pretty nice moment too (he is hitting .289/.410/.556. with 3 home runs in 61 at AB):

Blue Jays prospect Damiano Palmegiani knew he got all of that 442-foot HR! #AFL23 pic.twitter.com/Tkcq7D1AQM — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) October 21, 2023

MLB Trade Rumors has a poll up on Chad Green’s rather complicated contract options. The way it sits:

The team could take an option for three years and $27 million.

If they don’t, he could take a one-year option for $6.25 million (with incentives).

If both of those are declined, the team has another option for 2 years and $21 million.

If none of those options are exercised, Green would be a free agent.

Their poll numbers are close. Free agency is leading at 30.5%. The three-year option has the lowest count at 16.7%.

I have no idea what the team will do. Part of me figures they will just take the three years and $27 million. But I think they will likely decline and see what Green does, then take the second option if he declines.