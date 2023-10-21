OpenThread: NLCS Game Five

Tonight we have Game Five of the NLCS. The series is tied at 2 games each. Yesterday’s game was terrific, hopefully, tonight’s will be just as good.
Tonight’s lineups:
|PHILLIES
|DIAMONDBACKS
|Kyle Schwarber - DH
|Corbin Carroll - RF
|Trea Turner - SS
|Ketel Marte - 2B
|Bryce Harper - 1B
|Gabriel Moreno - C
|Alec Bohm - 3B
|Christian Walker - 1B
|Bryson Stott - 2B
|Pavin Smith - DH
|J.T. Realmuto - C
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Nick Castellanos - RF
|Alek Thomas - CF
|Brandon Marsh - LF
|Evan Longoria - 3B
|Johan Rojas - CF
|Geraldo Perdomo - SS
|Zack Wheeler - RHP
|Zac Gallen - RHP
