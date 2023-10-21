 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OpenThread: NLCS Game Five

By Tom Dakers
/ new
Arizona Diamondbacks v Colorado Rockies Photo by Harrison Barden/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images

Tonight we have Game Five of the NLCS. The series is tied at 2 games each. Yesterday’s game was terrific, hopefully, tonight’s will be just as good.

Tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

PHILLIES DIAMONDBACKS
Kyle Schwarber - DH Corbin Carroll - RF
Trea Turner - SS Ketel Marte - 2B
Bryce Harper - 1B Gabriel Moreno - C
Alec Bohm - 3B Christian Walker - 1B
Bryson Stott - 2B Pavin Smith - DH
J.T. Realmuto - C Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Nick Castellanos - RF Alek Thomas - CF
Brandon Marsh - LF Evan Longoria - 3B
Johan Rojas - CF Geraldo Perdomo - SS
Zack Wheeler - RHP Zac Gallen - RHP

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...