The 2022 Bluebird Banter Haiku Contest

At the end of each season, we do a Haiku contest.

The rules are: develop a Haiku that says something about the Blue Jays.

A haiku is a three-line poem with seventeen syllables, written in a 5/7/5 syllable count.

Rec the ones you like, and in a week or so, we’ll take the five that get the most recs and vote on which is best.

The winner gets...... nothing, except for the warm fuzzy feeling that comes from being the poet laureate for Bluebird Banter.

Make it relate somewhat towards to Jays, nothing too nasty, but have fun with it.