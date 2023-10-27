 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OpenThread for World Series Game One

By Tom Dakers
World Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Texas Rangers - Game One Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Game One of the World Series is tonight in Arlington, Texas.

There is a bit of Jays news. Kevin Kiermaier won the 2023 Fielding Bible Award for best defensive center fielder.

The full list:

And Dusty Baker retired. Twenty-six years as a manager. 2,183 wins and 1,862 losses. And he had a 19-year playing career hitting .278/.347/.432 (116 OPS+). He has a World Series ring as both a player and manager. He’s a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame.

Tonight’s lineups, after George W throws out the first pitch:

Today's Lineups

DIAMONDBACKS RANGERS
Corbin Carroll - RF Marcus Semien - 2B
Ketel Marte - 2B Corey Seager - SS
Gabriel Moreno - C Evan Carter - LF
Christian Walker - 1B Adolis Garcia - RF
Tommy Pham - DH Mitch Garver - DH
Lourdes Gurriel - LF Jonah Heim - C
Alek Thomas - CF Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Evan Longoria - 3B Josh Jung - 3B
Geraldo Perdomo - SS Leody Taveras - CF
Zac Gallen - RHP Nathan Eovaldi - RHP

