OpenThread for World Series Game One

Game One of the World Series is tonight in Arlington, Texas.

There is a bit of Jays news. Kevin Kiermaier won the 2023 Fielding Bible Award for best defensive center fielder.

The full list:

And Dusty Baker retired. Twenty-six years as a manager. 2,183 wins and 1,862 losses. And he had a 19-year playing career hitting .278/.347/.432 (116 OPS+). He has a World Series ring as both a player and manager. He’s a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame.

Tonight’s lineups, after George W throws out the first pitch: