OpenThread for World Series Game One

Game One of the World Series is tonight in Arlington, Texas.
There is a bit of Jays news. Kevin Kiermaier won the 2023 Fielding Bible Award for best defensive center fielder.
The full list:
And Dusty Baker retired. Twenty-six years as a manager. 2,183 wins and 1,862 losses. And he had a 19-year playing career hitting .278/.347/.432 (116 OPS+). He has a World Series ring as both a player and manager. He’s a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame.
Tonight’s lineups, after George W throws out the first pitch:
Today's Lineups
|DIAMONDBACKS
|RANGERS
|Corbin Carroll - RF
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Ketel Marte - 2B
|Corey Seager - SS
|Gabriel Moreno - C
|Evan Carter - LF
|Christian Walker - 1B
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Tommy Pham - DH
|Mitch Garver - DH
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Jonah Heim - C
|Alek Thomas - CF
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Evan Longoria - 3B
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Geraldo Perdomo - SS
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Zac Gallen - RHP
|Nathan Eovaldi - RHP
Loading comments...