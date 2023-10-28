 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OpenThread: World Series Game Two

By Tom Dakers
World Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Texas Rangers - Game One Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

It is going to be tough to top game one, which has to be one of the best World Series games in the history of baseball.

Adolis García seems to have the MVP award all wrapped up after one game.

Today's Lineups

DIAMONDBACKS RANGERS
Ketel Marte - 2B Marcus Semien - 2B
Corbin Carroll - RF Corey Seager - SS
Gabriel Moreno - C Evan Carter - LF
Christian Walker - 1B Adolis Garcia - RF
Tommy Pham - DH Mitch Garver - DH
Lourdes Gurriel - LF Jonah Heim - C
Alek Thomas - CF Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Evan Longoria - 3B Josh Jung - 3B
Geraldo Perdomo - SS Leody Taveras - CF
Merrill Kelly - RHP J. Montgomery - LHP

