OpenThread: World Series Game Two

It is going to be tough to top game one, which has to be one of the best World Series games in the history of baseball.
Adolis García seems to have the MVP award all wrapped up after one game.
Today's Lineups
|DIAMONDBACKS
|RANGERS
|Ketel Marte - 2B
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Corbin Carroll - RF
|Corey Seager - SS
|Gabriel Moreno - C
|Evan Carter - LF
|Christian Walker - 1B
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Tommy Pham - DH
|Mitch Garver - DH
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Jonah Heim - C
|Alek Thomas - CF
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Evan Longoria - 3B
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Geraldo Perdomo - SS
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Merrill Kelly - RHP
|J. Montgomery - LHP
