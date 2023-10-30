 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OpenThread World Series Game Three

By Tom Dakers
World Series - Texas Rangers v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Three Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Two games into the World Series, and we are at a game each. Diamondbacks crushed the Rangers in Game Two.

MLB announced that Arron Judge won the Roberto Clemente Award for charity work. I have no idea how you balance the work that one player does with what another player does, but giving it to the tallest person works just fine.

Tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

RANGERS DIAMONDBACKS
Marcus Semien - 2B Corbin Carroll - RF
Corey Seager - SS Ketel Marte - 2B
Adolis Garcia - RF Gabriel Moreno - C
Evan Carter - LF Christian Walker - 1B
Mitch Garver - DH Tommy Pham - DH
Jonah Heim - C Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Alek Thomas - CF
Josh Jung - 3B Evan Longoria - 3B
Leody Taveras - CF Geraldo Perdomo - SS
Max Scherzer - RHP Brandon Pfaadt - RHP

