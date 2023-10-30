OpenThread World Series Game Three

Two games into the World Series, and we are at a game each. Diamondbacks crushed the Rangers in Game Two.
MLB announced that Arron Judge won the Roberto Clemente Award for charity work. I have no idea how you balance the work that one player does with what another player does, but giving it to the tallest person works just fine.
Tonight’s lineups:
|RANGERS
|DIAMONDBACKS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Corbin Carroll - RF
|Corey Seager - SS
|Ketel Marte - 2B
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Gabriel Moreno - C
|Evan Carter - LF
|Christian Walker - 1B
|Mitch Garver - DH
|Tommy Pham - DH
|Jonah Heim - C
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Alek Thomas - CF
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Evan Longoria - 3B
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Geraldo Perdomo - SS
|Max Scherzer - RHP
|Brandon Pfaadt - RHP
