OpenThread World Series Game Four

The Rangers are up two games to one. But they lost a starting pitcher and their star outfielder in yesterday’s game. Last I saw, they are considering taking both Max Scherzer and Adolis Garcia off the roster.
Today’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|DIAMONDBACKS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Ketel Marte - 2B
|Corey Seager - SS
|Corbin Carroll - RF
|Mitch Garver - DH
|Gabriel Moreno - C
|Evan Carter - LF
|Christian Walker - 1B
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Tommy Pham - DH
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Jonah Heim - C
|Alek Thomas - CF
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Emmanuel Rivera - 3B
|Travis Jankowski - RF
|Geraldo Perdomo - SS
|Andrew Heaney - LHP
|Ryne Nelson - RHP
