 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OpenThread World Series Game Four

By Tom Dakers
/ new
World Series - Texas Rangers v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Four Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Rangers are up two games to one. But they lost a starting pitcher and their star outfielder in yesterday’s game. Last I saw, they are considering taking both Max Scherzer and Adolis Garcia off the roster.

Today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

RANGERS DIAMONDBACKS
Marcus Semien - 2B Ketel Marte - 2B
Corey Seager - SS Corbin Carroll - RF
Mitch Garver - DH Gabriel Moreno - C
Evan Carter - LF Christian Walker - 1B
Josh Jung - 3B Tommy Pham - DH
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Jonah Heim - C Alek Thomas - CF
Leody Taveras - CF Emmanuel Rivera - 3B
Travis Jankowski - RF Geraldo Perdomo - SS
Andrew Heaney - LHP Ryne Nelson - RHP

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...