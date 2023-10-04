 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wild Card Game 2 Thread: Blue Jays @ Twins

By Minor Leaguer
/ new
MLB: Wildcard-Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios (17) before the game against the Minnesota Twins during game two of the Wildcard series for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Target Field.
Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Blue Jays look to win today’s game to stave off elimination. GO JAYS GO!

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...