Open Thread for ALDS Game Twos

We are having our last full day in Bruges. Tomorrow, we will take the train to Amsterdam and fly home on Tuesday. Bruges is a beautiful city, and it has been nice relaxing after biking for 6 days before getting here. The bike and barge tour had us having breakfast at 8, on the bike at 9, and generally biking until late afternoon. Then, they would have a walking tour of wherever we were that day in the evening.

Here we have been sleeping in, relaxing, going for lunch, shopping, looking around until supper and enjoying Belgium beer in the evening. They also have great chocolates here (with at least one chocolate shop on every block downtown and one spot where there were three in a row).

I thought I’d put up an open thread for the ALDS games going today.

Today we have:

4:00 Eastern: Rangers at Orioles. The Rangers won game one.

Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20) starts for the Rangers. Grayson Rodriguez (7-4, 4.35) for the Orioles.

8:00 Eastern: Twins at Astros. The Astros are up 1-0. Pablo López (11-8, 3.66) starts for the Twins. Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45) for the Astros.

I’ll likely see the start of the first game, but I’m not staying up to watch the Twins.

If you are watching, and want to chat, use the thread.