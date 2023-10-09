OpenThread for Monday’s NLDS Games

We are heading home tomorrow. Today was a day of train rides from Bruges to Amsterdam. We were on a high-speed train for some of it. But with delays, it was a long day. Tomorrow is a long day of flying.

Two games again today:

6:00 Eastern: Phillies @ Braves. Phillies lead 1-0. Zack Wheeler (13-9, 2.55) vs. Max Fried (8-1, 2.55).

8:00 Eastern: Diamondbacks @ Dodgers. Diamondbacks lead 1-0. Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47) vs. Bobby Miller (11-4, 3.76).

The games start pretty late here, I doubt I’ll be up to watch, tomorrow starts early.

In Jays news, Jeff Passan suggested the Jays as a possible landing spot for Shohei Ohtani (along with the Orioles and Rays). It would be fun to have him on the Jays, but I’ll believe it when I see it.