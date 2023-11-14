Tuesday Bantering: Chapman Declines Qualifying Offer

Matt Chapman was among seven players who were offered a Qualifying Offer and declined it. Chapman and the others turned down $20.325 million for next season (I wish I could turn down $20 million, wouldn’t that be a great life). Of course, declining the offer doesn’t mean that the Jays can’t sign him. I’m not sure they really want him back. I’d love to see Orelvis Martinez get a shot.

The other six are:

Cody Bellinger (Chicago Cubs)

Sonny Gray (Minnesota Twins)

Josh Hader (San Diego Padres)

Aaron Nola (Philadelphia Phillies)

Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels)

Blake Snell (San Diego Padres)

There are some guys on that list that I wouldn’t mind the Jays going after.

The Jays added Adam Macko to their 40-man. You will remember he came with Erik Swanson from the Mariners in the Teoscar Hernandez trade. Macko made 20 starts for the Vancouver Canadians, with a 4.81 ERA. He had 86 innings with 40 walks and 106 strikeouts. This protects him from being taken in the Rule Five draft.

Minor Leaguer updated the Roster Tree:

Toronto Blue Jays Roster Tree Route Map Update



SWANSON has been re-named MACKO–SWANSONhttps://t.co/NPNgrpUtmM pic.twitter.com/4pimyFmnuf — Minor Leaguer (@Minor_Leaguer) November 14, 2023

I think we all deserve inflated titles. I’m trying to figure out how to improve my title on the site best.

I would like to suggest that Ross Atkins hire me to be Executive Senior Manager, On-Field Strategy, People and Culture. — Tao of Stieb (@TaoofStieb) November 14, 2023

Jeff Passan tells us:

The Toronto Blue Jays, said a source with knowledge of their plans, “want to do something big” this winter. Ohtani fits, especially with Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. due to hit free agency after the 2025 season.

Ohtani will make a ton of money, likely a record-breaking amount of money. I’m not sure I’d like to be on the team doing that, but it would be fun.

The Twins added former Jays’ prospect Austin Martin to their 40-man.

Late add: Orioles manager Brandon Hyde won the AL Manager of the Year. John Schneider got one vote, which interested me. He was fine and all, but I don’t get why someone would give him a third-place vote.