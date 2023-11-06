Jays Exercise Two-Year Chad Green Option

The Blue Jays announced they had picked up the two-year $21 million option on Chad Green’s contract. There are also some incentives based on games pitched that could add $2 million to that total.

As you might remember, they had a three-year option at $9 million a season. And he had a one-year, $6 million option.

Green pitched in 12 games for the Jays, with a 5.25 ERA in 12 innings. He allowed 12 hits 4 walks, and had 16 strikeouts.

He had Tommy John surgery in May of 2022, and the Jays structured the choose your own adventure type contract to give them and Green some time to see if he would come back healthy after the surgery. Most of the time, pitchers do come back fine after Tommy John now.

In the past, Green was one of those rarities who would throw more than one inning in relief. And I’m hoping he will be again next year.

With Jordan Hicks likely to sign somewhere else, Green will be needed.

The Jays had three Gold Glove winners: Matt Chapman, José Berríos and Kevin Kiermaier. Daulton Varsho and Alejandro Kirk were also top three finalists.

Chris Bassitt wasn’t pleased that Varsho didn’t win:

The fact you can lead in defensive runs saved and not win a gold glove is pure stupidity only baseball can pull off. pic.twitter.com/wOVi4g3ENb — Chris Bassitt (@C_Bass419) November 6, 2023

He has a point, but then they let managers vote on the Gold Glove. As much as I like Chapman’s fielding, I likely wouldn’t have picked him number one.

The full list of winners is here:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

1B: Nathaniel Lowe, Texas Rangers

2B: Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians

SS: Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees

3B: Matt Chapman, Toronto Blue Jays

C: Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers

P: José Berríos, Toronto Blue Jays

LF: Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

CF: Kevin Kiermaier, Toronto Blue Jays

RF: Adolis García, Texas Rangers

Utility: Mauricio Dubón, Houston Astros

NATIONAL LEAGUE

1B: Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks

2B: Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs

SS: Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs

3B: Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh Pirates

C: Gabriel Moreno, Arizona Diamondbacks

P: Zach Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

LF: Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

CF: Brenton Doyle, Colorado Rockies

RF: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

Utility: Ha-Seong Kim, Padres