Roster Notes: Chapman QO and a Little Trade!

The Blue Jays announced a series of roster decisions today.

ROSTER MOVES:



We've acquired LHP Brendon Little from the Cubs in exchange for cash considerations. He has been selected to the 40-man roster



RHP Mitch White selected to the 40-man roster



3B Matt Chapman extended a Qualifying Offer pic.twitter.com/u6FciGeoCy — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 6, 2023

Matt Chapman was extended the Qualifying Offer. This year’s QO is valued at $20.235m, up from $19.65m last year. Chapman is likely to decline the offer, as he enters this offseason as one of the best available free agents. The Athletic (subscription required) predicts he’ll get a 5 year deal worth $95m, so despite a bit of a down year on offense, he’s still likely to get a big deal.

If he does decline and sign elsewhere, as a Competitive Balance payor, the Jays would receive a compensation pick after the 4th round of the 2024 draft. At least that’s my understanding from the MLB website.

As noted above, Mitch White has been added back to the 40 man roster. The Blue Jays outrighted White off the 40 man roster at the beginning of August. From then until the end of the season at AAA, White pitched very well. Over 36 innings, he allowed 12 earned runs (3.00 ERA) with 46 strikeouts. With that finish, he put himself back in the conversation for an opportunity to compete for a bullpen spot in Spring Training.

As for the trade, the Blue Jays picked up Brendon Little from the Cubs for cash considerations. The Cubs were in need of money today after poaching Craig Counsell from the Brewers and signing him to a record breaking 5 year, $40m deal to be their new manager.

The left handed Little was drafted one pick before Nate Pearson in the 2017 draft, 27th overall. He has made 1 appearance at the Major League level, allowing 3 runs in 0.2 innings in an August 2022 appearance against the Blue Jays. Teoscar Hernández touched him up for a 3-run home run in the outing.

Elsewhere in the Majors, today was a notable day in the MLB offseason. It was the deadline for options to be picked up and Qualifying Offers to be extended. As for Qualifying Offers, these are the guys who were extended one: