 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Bantering: Coaching Moves

By Tom Dakers
/ new
Sports Contributor Archive 2023 Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Jays announced a couple of coaching moves:

  • Carlos Febles, formerly from the Red Sox, will be our new third base coach. Yeah, he was in the middle of Reese McGuire’s ill-timed run from second base, handing the Jays a win:

  • Don Mattingly has added to his work with the Jays. He will now be the Offensive Coordinator as well as bench coach. Mattingly has interviewed with the Brewers for their open manager job.
  • Dave Hudgens will be working out of Dunedin “in a hybrid role identifying hitters to acquire & mentoring Jays’ young hitting coaches”.
  • Guillermo Martinez will be staying in his hitting coach role.

And there are some other bits and pieces. I didn’t have any question that Manoah would be the front-runner for the fifth starter spot, but I hope they have a backup plan:

And Jon Morosi tells us that the Jays are interested in Michael A. Taylor. He is a good defensive player, and he hit 21 home runs last year. But he hit just .220/.278/.442 in 129 games. He’s a right-handed hitter, so he might be able to platoon with Varsho. He’ll be 33 before the start of next season.

And:

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...