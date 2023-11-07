Monday Bantering: Coaching Moves

The Jays announced a couple of coaching moves:

Carlos Febles, formerly from the Red Sox, will be our new third base coach. Yeah, he was in the middle of Reese McGuire’s ill-timed run from second base, handing the Jays a win:

Carlos Febles yelling to McGuire to run, to go home and then out of nowhere tries to tell him to look back. Just unreal.

pic.twitter.com/koUnVuKYXE — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) August 5, 2023

Don Mattingly has added to his work with the Jays. He will now be the Offensive Coordinator as well as bench coach. Mattingly has interviewed with the Brewers for their open manager job.

Dave Hudgens will be working out of Dunedin “in a hybrid role identifying hitters to acquire & mentoring Jays’ young hitting coaches”.

Guillermo Martinez will be staying in his hitting coach role.

And there are some other bits and pieces. I didn’t have any question that Manoah would be the front-runner for the fifth starter spot, but I hope they have a backup plan:

GM Ross Atkins, asked if Alek Manoah has a spot in the #BlueJays rotation next season (via our @IanMBrowne):



"I do feel like he has earned, already, the right to have a strong leg up. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) November 7, 2023

And Jon Morosi tells us that the Jays are interested in Michael A. Taylor. He is a good defensive player, and he hit 21 home runs last year. But he hit just .220/.278/.442 in 129 games. He’s a right-handed hitter, so he might be able to platoon with Varsho. He’ll be 33 before the start of next season.

GM Meetings update:



Blue Jays showing interest in free-agent OF Michael A. Taylor as the offseason gets underway.



Taylor, 32, is coming off a career-high 21 HR and won a Gold Glove in 2021.@MLBNetwork @FAN590 @Sportsnet — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 7, 2023

