Thursday Bantering: Rumors, and Bits

This is the fun time of year when there are rumours on top of rumours.

But the GM meetings are ending early. There is a stomach bug going through the team executives.

Update: It’s definitely a virus, not food poisoning, and as a result MLB has canceled the rest of the meetings. https://t.co/JFQsanfp1G https://t.co/8BKTWSYIRB — Stephanie Apstein (@stephapstein) November 9, 2023

The Jays have inquired about many free agents. But then they always talk to everyone, all teams do. It doesn’t take long to make a quick call, see if there is any mutual interest, and see if they want to get into deeper talks. I saw a tweet saying teams talk to every free agent and talk about 100 players for trade talks.

Ones mentioned:

Jeimer Candelario would be a nice fit at third base and might help our offense.

Joey Votto. He would be this year’s Brandon Belt. He could be a lefty DH and spell Vlad when he needs off-days. He likely starts slow, has people call him a loser lefty, and then slowly becomes one of the most important bats on the team. Or not. I know the draw is that he is Canadian. And he’s a good guy. But I don’t know how much baseball he has in him.

Eugenio Suárez. Another possible third base option. He hit 22 home runs last year after hitting 31 in each of the previous two years. He’s a low average, high strikeout, power hitter. His glove won’t make us forget Chapman.

And, of course, they have inquired about every outfielder who might be on the marker.

I’d be happier if the team planned to go with some of their prospects in the infield spots. I know that isn’t happening. I want the team to get younger. The easy way would be to try one or two of Orelvis Martinez, Addison Barger or Davis Schneider.

I love this. I hear, every year, that playoff teams bunt, hit and run and all that stuff. But no, winning playoff teams hit home runs.

“Then you see teams trying to bunt and hit-and-run and stuff like that during the postseason.”



The only team with more than one sac bunt in the playoffs was the D-Backs. Texas didn’t have any.



So did we watch different playoff games? https://t.co/8IBmBPWIiT — Jordan Lazowski (@jlazowski14) November 8, 2023

A bunch of Jays’ minor leaguers have declared free agency (I imagine it like Michael Scott yelling, “I declare bankruptcy”):

The following #BlueJays minor leaguers have elected free agency:



RHP Rowan Wick

RHP Matt Peacock

RHP Gabe Klobosits

RHP Zach Thompson

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Diego Linares

RHP Jol Concepcion

RHP Joe Jones

RHP Roither Hernandez

LHP Paul Fry

C Stevie Berman

C Jamie Ritchie

C Lyle… — MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) November 9, 2023

The Angels hired 71-year-old Ron Washington to be their manager. The Angels are unlikely to make the playoffs in the next couple of years. I think Washington is a good choice as a manager. He’s likeable. He’ll keep the media happy. and he’ll take some pressure off the players.

