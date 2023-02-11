Better Know Your Blue Jays 40-man: Orelvis Martinez

Orelvis Martinez is a 21-year-old, right-handed hitting infielder. The Blue Jays signed him out of the Dominican Republic on a $3.5 million bonus in 2018.

He was number 2 on our top 40 prospects list last year (I’d imagine he’ll fall a few spots down the list this year). At the time, Matt wrote:

A lack of power has been a bit of a theme on the list to this point, but that’s not going to be a problem for Martinez. He’s not a huge guy at 6’1” and 190 pounds, but he rotates explosively in the box, using his whole body to power his whippy, uppercut swing. It’s at least plus raw power, and his extreme fly ball approach makes the most of it. His approach naturally leads to some swing and miss, and while his plate discipline isn’t a problem it could use some refinement. His strikeout rate crept up to 25% last season, which is sustainable given his power, but he’ll need to work to keep it from rising further as he faces more advanced pitching. Defensively, like Groshans, Martinez has developed mostly at shortstop so far but no one seems to believe he’ll stick there. His arm will fit comfortably at third base, where his lack of range (he’s already a below average runner and will probably slow down more as he fills out) will be less of a problem. He could be an average defender there.

In 2021 he hit .261/.345/.549 with 28 home runs in 98 games split between Vancouver and Dunedin. Numbers like that will put you near the top of any prospect list.

2022 didn’t go near as well. He hit .203/.286/.446 with 30 home runs at New Hampshire. Orelvis had 40 walks and 140 strikeouts in 118 games. A 28% strikeout is ok if you are getting on base 35% of the time, far less ok if you are getting on 29% of the time.

Defensively, the Jays have had him playing short and third base. As Matt said, odds are, in the majors, he’d be a third baseman.

Being on the 40-man, there is a chance he’ll get a call-up at some point, but he needs to use the year reestablishing himself as a prospect. I’d think they would start him back with the Fisher Cats and, if things go well, move him up to Buffalo.

Steamer doesn’t believe he’ll get time in the majors. It figures he will get 1 PA.

