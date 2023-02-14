Tuesday Bantering: Spring Training Notes

Pitchers and catchers have reported to spring training. Really, most players have reported. I’d imagine they are just like us, thrilled that baseball is back. Give it a month or so and they will be tired of it.

And we are already getting the standard lines:

John Schneider says the #BlueJays want to be more aggressive on the bases this season.



Bo Bichette echoed that, saying he already planned to be more aggressive regardless of the new bases and rules. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) February 13, 2023

Didn’t he say this when he was hired, and we were treated to a couple of weeks of watching guys getting thrown out going for that next base? Then things balanced out.

These are things managers say. It goes along with ‘in the best shape of his life’ (have you seen a video of Bo Bichette this spring? It looks like he’s added 10 pounds of muscle).

I don’t know that telling players to do things against their better judgment is good. If you play the game all your life, you feel when you can go for another base and when you can’t. Telling them to go against those feelings isn’t a great move.

I’m ok with Bo stealing a few more bases, as long as that doesn’t come with a bunch more caught stealing, but beyond that.....oh well, managers have to say stuff.

And there is good news:

“I’m in a good spot and I’m very, very happy.”



George Springer said there were “no issues” with the October surgery to remove a bone spur in his elbow. Began baseball activities “after the first of the year.. I feel great and I’m excited about it.”#BlueJays @SportsCamDude pic.twitter.com/79Cyb9jhJX — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) February 14, 2023

New rules come into play this season:

The one I hate is them getting rid of shifting. Teams have to have two infielders on either side of second. Are there any fans who want this?

And the Manfred Man is staying. I’m not a fan of that either, but that's life.

Beyond that:

Pitch clocks: Pitchers have 15 seconds to start their windup with the bases empty, 20 seconds with runners on.

Only two pickoff moves per at bat.

Mound visits are limited to 30 seconds.

Batter walkup music is limited to 10 seconds.

Batters have to be in the box and ready.

And there will be bigger, 18 inches a side, up from 15.