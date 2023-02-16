SB Nation Reacts: Have the Blue Jays done enough during free agency?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Toronto Blue Jays fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

This week’s SB Nation Reacts survey asks if the Jays did enough with free agency this winter.

The Jays signed:

Chad Green for the bullpen.

Jay Jackson to a minor league contract.

Brandon Belt for DH.

Chris Bassitt for the rotation.

Kevin Kiermaier for the outfield.

There were some trades as well, but this question is asking about free agency, but we:

Traded Teoscar Hernande for reliever Erik Swanson and prospect Adam Macko.

Traded Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel for Daulton Varsho.

Traded Chavez Young for Zach Thompson pitching depth.