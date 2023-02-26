Spring GameThread: Yankees @ Jays

Today’s game is on Sportsnet (as well as MLB.tv). All the home games will be on Sportsnet with the Jays broadcast team. Some road games will be shown (like yesterday’s) using the other team’s broadcast.

We get a bunch of the regulars playing again. Brandon Belt is going to ‘ease’ into spring training, he says that’s the way he’s always done it.

Tim Mayza is the starter today. Nate Pearson is to pitch as well. Keegan Matheson has a story up about Pearson’s switch to the bullpen. Nate says baseball is fun again, after going through all the injuries of the last couple of years

All the beat writers are talking about how short the games were yesterday. I get that beat writers want short games. There are days I want short games, so I can get the recap written and get on with things

The Yankees are having a “split-squad” day, and few of the regulars made the trip to Dunedin. But Josh Donaldson is in the lineup.

Today's Lineups YANKEES BLUE JAYS Anthony Volpe - SS Whit Merrifield - 2B Josh Donaldson - 3B Bo Bichette - SS Willie Calhoun - LF Vladimir Guerrero - DH Andres Chaparro - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Elijah Dunham - RF Daulton Varsho - LF Michael Hermosillo - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Everson Pereira - DH Cavan Biggio - 1B Carlos Narvaez - C Rob Brantly - C Jesus Bastidas - 2B Zach Britton - RF Jhony Brito - RHP Tim Mayza - LHP

In other MLB news, Manny Machado, who said he would opt out of his Padres contract, signed a new contract with them. He gets 12 years and $340 million. 8 years at $35 million per and then 4 years at $28.33 million. The contract will take him into his age 42 season. I’m always happy to see players getting more money from teams.

