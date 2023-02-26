Jays Lose To Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays - 5 New York Yankees - 9

The Blue Jays hosted the Yankees for their first home game of the spring. Despite the Jays rolling out what was close to a regular lineup against a Yankees travel team, the offense wasn’t there for the Jays other than an explosive 5 run 5th. Meanwhile, a bullpen day for the Jays turned out to be a slow feasting on the relievers by Yankee farmhands and hopefuls.

Over all, the Jays failed to execute against the Yankees pitching, running into a few unnecessary outs, and some communication issues showing up early in the game. Meanwhile, the Yankees did a good job with their game plan, putting pressure on the Jays relievers and taking advantage to add the extra base.

Highlights include:

Mayza ran into some trouble in the first after a quick lineout to Bichette. Chaparro hit an RBI single but Kiermaier gunned down Calhoun trying to score at the plate.

Romano gave up a double in the second and promptly picked the runner off at second. In the bottom of the inning, the Jays stranded a lead off double from Merrifield.

Pearson had an adventurous outing in the third. He gave up a leadoff double to Volpe, struck out Donaldson, threw a wild pitch to advance Volpe to third for Calhoun to single Volpe in. He struck out the next batter, walked the next two to load the bases before getting his third strike out to end the inning.

Bard gave up back to back dingers in the fourth, looking utterly ineffective on the mound.

The fifth is where things got briefly exciting. Biggio legged out his second single of the day, beating the throw to first. LJ Talley blasted a three run homerun and then after an Addison Barger double, Vlad hit a two run missile out of the park. The five run fifth would be the start and the end of the Jays scoring.

The Jays are back again tomorrow against Atlanta in North Point at 1:05pm.