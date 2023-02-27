Spring Training GameThread- Jays @ Braves

The Blue Jays are headed to North Port, Florida to take on the Braves.

The Jays are sending a nearly fine-inducing lineup, featuring Santiago Espinal as the only actual Major Leaguer.

Former Blue Jay and 2015 Opening Day Starter Drew Hutchison will get the start on the mound for the Jays.

The Braves are going to roll out a pretty strong lineup, including Max Fried on the mound.

Max on the mound. pic.twitter.com/ts481x9K2u — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) February 27, 2023

The game doesn’t appear to be televised, but there will be a radio broadcast.

