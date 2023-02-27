Blue Jays’ C Squad Swiftly Whooped

Atlanta Braves 7 - Toronto Blue Jays - 0

In a game that took just 2 hours and 11 minutes, the Blue Jays were quickly beaten by the Braves this afternoon.

There isn’t much to talk about in this one. Drew Hutchison got the start, working 2 innings while allowing 2 runs on 5 hits. Trevor Richards had less luck than that in his inning of work, allowing 3 runs on 3 hits, a walk and an error.

Zach Pop and Bowden Francis looked good, combining for 3 shutout innings with 4 strikeouts and no hits.

On the batting side of things, a bunch of minor leaguers and Santiago Espinal put up a pretty insignificant afternoon against Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Raisel Iglesias, Lucas Luetge et al.

Espinal had a single, Nathan Lukes had a double and a walk, and Spencer Horwitz had a pair of hits.

Youngsters Steward Berroa and Dasan Brown chipped in the other 2 singles.

The Pride of Oakville, Ontario



Dasan Brown got his first hit in his first #SpringTraining at-bat! pic.twitter.com/eCeHkKEeTP — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 27, 2023

The Jays play a split squad tomorrow, with games against the Phillies and Tigers. The Jays are hosting the Tigers and it is scheduled to be on Sportsnet, while the other Jays are visiting the Phillies in Clearwater. That game is on MLB.tv.