SpringGameThread: Split Squad Tigers @ Jays 1 & Jays 2 @ Phillies

We have a split-squad day today.

The Jays are hosting the Tigers and it is scheduled to be on Sportsnet

And other Jays are visiting the Phillies in Clearwater (about 15 minutes away, unless it is rush hour). The game is on MLB.tv.

Here's today's starting lineup from Dunedin. pic.twitter.com/3LpCTrgSDM — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) February 28, 2023

How we're lining up against the Jays ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/51tvs7Mt2y — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 28, 2023

Kirk’s wife had their baby!

Congratulations to Alejandro Kirk and wife, Sophia on the birth of Emilia Jolene Kirk born on Feb 28th, as announced on Kirk's instagram stories #BlueJays — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) February 28, 2023

