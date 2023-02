All the Jays beat writers are reporting that Bo Bichette has signed a multi-year deal with the Jays to avoid arbitration. The rumour is that it will be for three years, buying out his remaining arbitration years.

Terms aren’t known yet but it will likely be in the $30-35 million range. And it means they won’t have to go in front of the arbitrator.

I’m glad to hear it. Likely, by the time I get up tomorrow, we’ll know the terms.