Spring GameThread: Jays @ Red Sox

The Jays travel to Fort Myers to play the Red Sox, at “Fenway South”. The game is on MLB.tv and Sportsnet.

Friday afternoon baseball coming up! pic.twitter.com/9MNe9ZAiSJ — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 10, 2023

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here.