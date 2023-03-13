 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Spring GameThread: Red Sox @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
/ new
MLB: MAR 12 Spring Training - Blue Jays at Phillies Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Red Sox come to Dunedin today. The game is on Sportsnet.

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here.

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...