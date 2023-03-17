Spring GameThread: Phillies @ Jays

We have two Blue Jays games, both against the Phillies:

The one in Clearwater is on MLB.tv (Phillies broadcast team) and it at 1:05 Eastern.

The one in Dunedin is on Sportsnet and is at 1:07 Eastern

We've got split squad action against the Blue Jays today!



Clearwater lineup ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oD16naBJK0 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 17, 2023

