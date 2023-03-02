Spring GameThread: Pirates @ Jays

The Jays host the Pirates today. The game is on Sportsnet and MLB.tv.

As I continue to be away (I’m sure I’m having a great time, he says typing this before he left), if someone wants to put the lineup in the comments, I’d appreciate it. [Erik’s on it]

The Jays are rolling out essentially a lineup of regulars (no Belt of Kirk though), while the Pirates are playing a split squad against the Yankees. Their good lineup stayed at their home to play the Yankees, while the Jays will see guys like Connor Joe, Miguel Andujar and former Blue Jay prospect Chavez Young.

