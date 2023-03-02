Jays Play to Tie Against Pirates

Toronto Blue Jays - 2 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates - 2

The Blue Jays hosted the split squad Pirates today, facing a lot of minor leaguers at the plate and on the mound, only to find themselves in a tie after 9 innings, leaving the bases loaded in the 9th after loading them with none out.

The Jays started the game with pretty much all of the regulars in the game.

George Springer - 0-3

Bo Bichette - 1-2 with an RBI single, then was picked off first. He’s pushing and learning the limits of the new rules, and that’s what Spring Training is for.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - 0-2 with a 4 pitch walk and 2 warning track flyouts

Daulton Varsho - 1-3, including his first hit in a Jays’ uniform

Matt Chapman - 0-3

Whit Merrifield - 0-2

Danny Jansen - 0-3

Santiago Espinal - 0-2

Kevin Kiermaier - 2-2 including a double!

Otto Lopez got some time at SS (where he’ll play for Team Canada at the World Baseball Classic) and picked up a single and a walk. John Aiello and Spencer Horwitz picked up the other 2 hits, while Andres Sosa picked up a walk.

On the pitching side of things, the Jays had a pretty good day.

Alek Manoah started, went 1.2 innings, gave up 3 hits and a walk while striking out 2. He left the bases loaded and Nate Pearson walked in Manoah’s only run of the day.

You going for that Gold Glove, @Alek_Manoah6? pic.twitter.com/glrUeItoxd — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 2, 2023

Outside of that 8 pitch walk, Pearson looked good, blowing 101 mph past the hitter for his only strikeout in 1.1 innings.

Jordan Romano had a quick clean inning.

Mayza struck out 2 and gave up a seeing eye single in his inning of work.

Zach Pop surrendered an unearned run after a throwing error by Andres Sosa.

Junior Fernández, Luke Bard and Hagen Danner all threw a clean inning with a strikeout to finish things up.

The Blue Jays play another home game tomorrow against the Rays this time, with the game once again on Sportsnet. It is set to start at 1:07 ET once again.