Spring GameThread: Phillies @ Jays

It is an evening game today. The Phillies are making the short drive to Dunedin from Clearwater for the game. We are getting close to the end of spring training. The game is on Sportsnet.

And also, I should be on my way home by the time you read this. I say ‘should be’ because the last time we went on holiday in February, by the time March came, the world had changed and we almost didn’t get to come home. If it happens again, well, I’m sure New Zealand would be a good place to watch the world burn.

Friday night under the lights in Dunedin pic.twitter.com/B6UDRxi2yV — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 24, 2023

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here.