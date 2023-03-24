Alek Manoah named Opening Day Starter

I’m in the final stretch of my pending nuptials but need a little brain break, so here’s your Friday news.

Opening Day is less than a week away, and we now know who will be throwing out the first (game) pitch for the Toronto Blue Jays:

Alek Manoah is the #BlueJays’ Opening Day starter, John Schneider announces.



“He was thrilled. You could see him light up immediately. He gave us a big hug — both me and Pete — in his tank top. It was great.” — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 24, 2023

A moment you dream of ⚡️



Here’s Manager John Schneider telling @Alek_Manoah6 he’s our #OpeningDay starter! — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 24, 2023

If you’d like more Manoah in your life, Sportsnet has your back!

Our thanks to @Alek_Manoah6 and the Manoah family for allowing us to show @mlb fans their inspiring story this season. Hope you’ll join us. @Sportsnet #BlueJays

Produced by: @realstevepaine pic.twitter.com/I31GKmQpjY — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) March 10, 2023

Kevin Gausman was in consideration for the nod as well. Could he have another huge season?

Eno Sarris predicts Gaus to take the cy young this year pic.twitter.com/msAHko2F1a — Josh (@Josh_theJaysFan) March 24, 2023

Poll If I were to pick the opening day starter, I would have chosen: Manoah

Gausman

Berríos

Bassitt

Kikuchi vote view results 60% Manoah (66 votes)

28% Gausman (31 votes)

0% Berríos (0 votes)

0% Bassitt (0 votes)

11% Kikuchi (12 votes) 109 votes total Vote Now

We’ve also been told that Yusei Kikuchi has made the starting rotation.

In other news, John Gibbons is about to tell all in his new memoir:

“I’m probably a little more opinionated than they’d anticipated or maybe than they liked. They were very politically correct. I’m not, so maybe I shocked them with some stuff — I don’t know.” - Former #Bluejays manager, John Gibbons. https://t.co/fhbh8NHwVh — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) March 24, 2023

Perhaps most of what is said about the 2018 season won’t be a surprise to us, but I’m sure there will be some peak content in there.

Poll Will you be buying a copy of John Gibbons new book? Heck yes

I’ll wait for the cliff notes vote view results 24% Heck yes (14 votes)

75% I’ll wait for the cliff notes (43 votes) 57 votes total Vote Now

MLB has named the Blue Jays lineup as 3rd best in MLB, after the Astros and the Padres:

This was one of the most explosive lineups in MLB last season, but it could run a bit hot and cold in part because of its lack of balance. Now, after the additions of Varsho and Belt, it is quite possibly deserving of the No. 1 spot (really, you could say that about any of the top three teams on this list … it’s essentially a coin flip). Last year, Toronto ranked second in MLB in wRC+ in 2022 (118), and the Blue Jays return four regulars (Springer, Kirk, Guerrero and Bichette) who were at least 29% better than league average last season, per wRC+. Add in Varsho, who discovered his power stroke in his first full season in Arizona last year, and Belt, whose veteran lefty bat balances the DH options, and this group can be an even bigger nightmare for opponents this year.

6 days to go!