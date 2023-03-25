Spring GameThread: Tigers @ Jays

The Tigers are back in Dunedin to play the Jays. It is an evening game again and is on Sportsnet.

I have returned from holiday. Yesterday’s 15 hours of flying took it out of me, I slept until noon today, and I feel there is a nap in my near future.

Kevin Gausman was expected to start today, but there has been a switch, Sem Robberse. The have decided to start Gausman in a minor league game tomorrow, the better to line him up with his game two start. I’m happy about the chance to see Robberse.

The Jays released Jay Jackson today. Jay had a very good spring but today was the deadline to put him on the roster, and the Jays decided he wasn’t getting the last spot.

Today’s lineup:

Today's Lineups TIGERS BLUE JAYS Parker Meadows - RF George Springer - RF Matt Vierling - LF Bo Bichette - SS Riley Greene - CF Vladimir Guerrero - DH Jonathan Schoop - 1B Daulton Varsho - CF Colt Keith - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Cesar Hernandez - 2B Whit Merrifield - LF Ryan Kreidler - 3B Cavan Biggio - 1B Zack Short - SS Danny Jansen - C Jake Rogers - C Santiago Espinal - 2B Tyler Alexander - LHP Sem Robberse - RHP

Brandon Belt was originally in today’s lineup but is out with a ‘non-Covid’ related illness.

