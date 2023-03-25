Jays release Jay Jackson

The Jays have released reliever Jay Jackson. Today was the deadline to either put him on the roster or release him. He couldn’t have had a better spring, pitching 9.1 innings, allowing 7 hits, 2 walks with 13 strikeouts and no earned runs (2 unearned).

But Nate Pearson, Zack Pop and Mitch White have all had nice springs too, and there is only one open spot.

I think someone will grab Jackson. It is too bad, he would be a handy guy to have in Buffalo waiting for the chance that will likely come along before too long. But I would rather Pearson get the last bullpen spot.

Also, Kevin Gausman isn’t making today’s start. The Jays haven’t said why, but I’d think they are hiding him from scouts. This has been a thing in the last few years, I don’t know why teams have suddenly decided on this strategy, but it is what is happening.

Update: I was wrong, Gausman will start in a minor league game tomorrow to better line him up with his game two start.