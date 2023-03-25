Nate Pearson optioned to Buffalo

The Jays made some roster moves. The surprising one to me is that Nate Pearson has been optioned to Buffalo. He wasn’t the only one, also optioned:

•RHP Thomas Hatch

•RHP Zach Thompson

•RHP Trent Thornton

And a handful of players have been reassigned:

•RHP Luke Bard

•C Stevie Berman

•C Rob Brantly

•RHP Junior Fernández

•RHP Bowden Francis

I was hoping for a full season of Pearson in the bullpen. So now it is likely that Zack Pop or Mitch White will be making the team. White would have to show he’s healthy.

Update:

White will start the season on the DL with ‘right elbow inflammation’. So it looks like Pop will make the roster.