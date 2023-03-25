Quick Spring Recap: Jays Lose to Tigers

Jays 1 Tigers 4

There wasn’t much for offence from our Jays today. 3 hits total and 12 (!) walks. Vlad had 3 of the walks.

The only Jays to get hits were George Springer, Bo Bichette, and Whit Merrifield, all singles.

The run came in the eighth off a Bichette single and three walks. Yaya Chentouf (we never even considered naming one of our kids Yaya, I think we missed out) 0had no idea where the strike zone was. He left the game after walking in our run. Dario Gardea had about as much idea where the strike zone was. He walked the first two batters and missed the zone by at least ten feet on one pitch. He hit the backstop several times. But he got a double play (why swing?) to help him out of the inning. He walked three and came out with one out left in the game. RJ Petit came in to walk one more, but got the last out.

And the Tigers didn’t do all that much. All four of their runs came in the third inning when Sem Robberse seemed to lose all concentration. There was an error (on Matt Chapman), a hit batter, a double and a home run. That got Sem taken out of the game. Matt Peacock got the last two outs of the inning, and Robberse came out again for the fourth, getting two quick outs, then he left the game for good after a walk.

After that: